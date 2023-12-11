SC verdict endorses PM’s visionary policies for J&K: Tarun Chugh

Srinagar, Dec 11: BJP national general secretary TarunChugh Monday welcomed the Supreme Court decision to uphold the Centre’s decision on the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35-A of the constitution and said it was a historic victory of PM NarendraModi’s visionary step.

In a statement issued here, Chugh said J&K entered a new era of growth and development after 2019 and the J&K government was determined to ensure that the fruits of progress not only reach the people of J&K but also extend their benefits to the most vulnerable and marginalised sections of the society who suffered due to Article 370.

He said that the verdict was not just a legal judgment but also a beacon of hope, a promise of a brighter future, and a testament to the collective resolve to build a stronger, more united India.

Chugh said ever since J&K turned a new chapter, there had been a 45.2 percent reduction in terrorist incidents and a 90 percent reduction in infiltration as compared to 2018 to 2023.

“The law and order issues like stone pelting have reduced by 97 per cent even as there has been a 65 percent reduction in casualties among security personnel,” he said.

Chugh said that in 2018 the incidents of stone pelting were 1767, which were now almost zero.

“After the abolition of Article 370, the network of terrorists in J&K has been destroyed,” he said. “Moreover, a record 1.88 crore tourists came to J&K and the tourism sector has increased.”