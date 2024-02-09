Scores join BJP in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 9: Scores of people joined BJP during a function here.

According to a press release, they are ex-members Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). The joining was organised by the OBC Morcha of BJP under the leadership of BJP General Secretary (Org) Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh Ashok Koul.

The event was attended by party spokesperson Altaf Thakur, BJP OBC Morcha General Secretary Sajad Hussain Kumar, Irfan Ahmed Teli and other senior leaders of the party.

Ashok Koul welcomed all new joinings and stated that the BJP’s presence in Jammu and Kashmir reflects the people’s motivation due to the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He urged people to join the Bharatiya Janata Party for peace, progress, and prosperity.

Meanwhile , Ashok Koul on Friday extended condolence to the bereaved family of Former MLC & VP BJP Sofi Yousuf on the demise of his father.

To express solidarity, Ashok Koul personally visited the residence of Sofi Yousuf in Sirigafara Anantnag and paid his respects to the grieving family.

Ashok Koul was accompanied by Senior Leaders Adv Sajid Yousuf Shah, Er. Sahil Bashir Bhat, Mudasir Wani, Veer Saraf, Adv Wajahat, Tawheed Bazaz, Saba Bhat Mohd Akeel and other Senior Leaders.