Sense plight of employees, follow realistic approach: AAP

In a statement, Shangari said that Rehbar- e- Khel teachers were recruited in Jammu and Kashmir Government under Department of Youth Services and Sports and these employees are now serving in different education institutions .

He said, “ Like number of other Government employees who have been pushed to corner and forces to hit the roads these ReK teachers have also been cornered and they are on protest since more than one week and response from Jammu and Kashmir Government clearly shows that there will be no one to talk to them and protest of these teachers is also going to last long.”