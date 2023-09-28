Set to register massive victory in coming polls: BJP

Jammu: BJP today said that it is set to register massive victory in coming polls.

J&K BJP General Secretary and former minister, Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal said that his party has registered splendid victories in all the successive elections in the past and the morale of its activists is very high and there is “no word like defeat in our dictionary.”

The BJP leader refuted the assertion of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti that BJP has sensed defeat which is the reason for delaying the Panchayat and local Bodies polls in the UT. He termed this totally false, misleading and baseless.

"To keep targeting BJP on one pretext or the other, provides fuel to regional parties like PDP, to run their political shops," Manyal said and added that such parties have already been pushed to the wall for the kind of opportunist politics they indulge in.