Shab-e-Qadr, Eid-ul-Fitr | Altaf Bukhari urges administration to ensure adequate arrangements

Srinagar: Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari, President of the Apni Party, has called on the administration to make all the required arrangements for the upcoming auspicious occasions of Shab-e-Qadr and Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a statement he said that the arrangements should be in terms of ensuring adequate availability of essential commodities in the markets, intensified market checks, providing uninterrupted water and power supply to consumers, arrangements for the sanitation facilities, especially at the places where congregational prayers are to be held, and facilitating hassle-free transport services for the people

Bukhari requested the concerned departments to remain vigilant and ensure that people have access to all necessary services during these auspicious occasions. He said, “In view of the upcoming occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I request the administration to stay alert to ensure that essential commodities like ration, mutton, chicken, vegetables, fruits, bakery, LPG, etc remain available in adequate quantity in the markets, and ensure market checking to prevent black marketing, overcharging, and profiteering by traders.”