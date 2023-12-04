Sher-e-Kashmir symbol of J&K people’s political aspirations : NC

Srinagar, Dec 4 : National Conference (NC) today paid glowing tributes to its founder Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah on his 118th birth anniversary and described him as a symbol of the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a joint statement, the party leaders also termed him terming him as a man of iron determination. NC called him “a father figure and political colossus who helped change Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh from a feudal and colonial society to a free, democratic and secular one”.

The statement added that throughout his political career, Sher-e-Kashmir symbolised the aspirations of the Kashmiri people as no single individual could have even dreamt of doing.” Although rooted in Kashmir, he had attained a national standing with his name becoming synonymous in the minds of countrymen with the socialism, humanism, pluralism, and democracy, “the party leaders said.

According to them, his political direction to the state in the shape of the “Naya Kashmir”’ manifesto had an unmistakably socialistic stamp that guaranteed freedom of press, freedom of assembly and meetings. “The vision of Late Sheikh Sahib , the functionaries held espoused to provide a reasonable standard of living for all people in the state irrespective of their caste, creed, religion and region. The basic agricultural and economic plan would be the abolition of landlordism, land to tiller and people’s control over the resources of the state,”NC leaders said.

“The spirit of secularism and tolerance possessed by Sheikh Sahib was the cumulative effect of the environment which generation after generation has fine-tuned the psyche of Kashmiris, Sheikh sahib was not any different, he also exhibited the spirit of tolerance, mutual respect and camaraderie towards all sects and creeds. A mass movement organizer, Sheikh Sahib’s struggle was never aimed to alleviate the suffering of particular followers of a faith,”they said.

The leaders who paid tributes included NC General secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, Party Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Additional General Secretaries Ajay Sadhotra, Qamar Ali Akhoon, Provincial Presidents Nasir Aslam Wani, Ratan Lal Gupta, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Party MPs Mohammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi, former MP Sharif- Ud- Din Shariq, senior leaders Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan, Abdul Rahim Rather, Mohammad Shafi Uri, Mian Altaf, Mubarak Gul, Sakina Itoo, Shameema Firdous, Nazir Gurezi, Mir Saifullah, Irfan Shah, and Sajad Ahmed Kitchloo.