Situation in J&K stabilised a lot in past 3 years: Muzaffar Beig

Srinagar: Senior political leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Muzaffar Hussain Beig on Thursday said that situation in J&K stabilised a lot in past three years and hoped it will be improved further in times to come.
“Though many are contesting the claims of normalcy but the fact is the situation in J&K has stabilised a lot in past three years”, Beig told reporters here in Srinagar. He said the situation in J&K has widely improved and we are hopeful it will get improved further in coming times.
To a query about assembly polls in J&K, the senior political leader answered “There is still much time in conduct of assembly polls in J&K. The whole process of election needs comprehensive planning by authorities”, he said and added, “The J&K Assembly needs to be given full fledged rights like District Development Council and Panchayats have. This needs laws and can be possible only after coherent discussions and planning by authorities”.
He added that today J&K is not witnessing uncertainty of that level which was reported in past. “The situation in J&K has considerably much changed though few elements are spreading hearsays”, the former Dy CM said.