Situation in J&K stabilised a lot in past 3 years: Muzaffar Beig

Srinagar: Senior political leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Muzaffar Hussain Beig on Thursday said that situation in J&K stabilised a lot in past three years and hoped it will be improved further in times to come.

“Though many are contesting the claims of normalcy but the fact is the situation in J&K has stabilised a lot in past three years”, Beig told reporters here in Srinagar. He said the situation in J&K has widely improved and we are hopeful it will get improved further in coming times.