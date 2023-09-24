Social Activist Rustam Ali Khan joins PC

Srinagar: In a significant gathering of dedicated workers in Kupwara, Rustam Ali Khan, a distinguished social activist and educationist hailing from Halmatpora, officially joined the Peoples Conference (PC) today.

A statement said that the event, attended by prominent PC leaders marks a significant development in the political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.

The gathering witnessed the presence of PC President Sajad Gani Lone, Senior Vice President Abdul Gani Vakil, Senior General Secretary Imran Reza Ansari, Chairman Parliamentary Committee Nizam-Ud-Din Bhat, former MLA Adv Bashir Ahmed Dar, State Secretary Farooq Chi Chi Spokesperson Adnan Ashraf Mir, DDC Chairman Irfan Panditpori, DDC Vice Chairman Haji Farooq, DDC members along with office bearers of Youth PC.

While welcoming Rustam Ali Khan to the party, PC President Sajad Gani Lone extended his whole-hearted greetings and expressed his confidence in Khan's commitment to tirelessly work for the betterment of the people of Kupwara.

"We are honoured to welcome Rustam Ali Khan into our party. His dedication to the welfare of the people of Kupwara is commendable, and we believe he will be a valuable asset to our mission”, he said.

PC President further said that this occasion signals a new chapter in the journey of Rustam Ali Khan, who has long been recognized for his dedication to social causes and education in the region.

“Rustam Ali Khan's illustrious history of service to the people of Kupwara as a dedicated teacher and principal underscores his unwavering commitment to education and society. His contributions in these fields have been immense and have left a lasting impact on the community. His transition into politics is a testament to his deep-rooted commitment to the betterment of society, and it is poised to bring about positive change for the people he has long served”, he added.