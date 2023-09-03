Solutions to our problems will come from New Delhi: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Sunday said that the solution to problems of Jammu and Kashmir would come from New Delhi.
A statement of Apni Party issued here said that addressing a public meeting in Warpora area of north Kashmir’s Sopore township, Bukhari said, “As chosen by the leadership in 1947, J&K is destined to be a part of India. Even though New Delhi has, time and again, caused emotional distress and hurt to our sentiments, the solutions to our problems will also come from New Delhi, not from elsewhere.”
He said, unfortunately, New Delhi had always promoted and endorsed dynastic leadership here.
“Even during the 1987 elections, when those who were leading the movement here tried to bring about change through the ballot box. Eventually, we witnessed a long phase of violence in J&K. I hope Delhi has realised that tampering with the public mandate was not the right thing to do,” Bukhari said.
He said people in Sopore chose to remain disconnected from mainstream political parties for the last three decades, aligning themselves with a specific ideology.
“However, I pose a question: What tangible benefits has this isolation brought to the people in this region, apart from bringing misery and bloodshed? More importantly, how long can the people of this area sustain this isolation without further harming their interests and rights?” Bukhari said.
Urging people not to remain excluded from the governance system and the democratic process any longer, he said, “The reality is that a prolonged period of violence and instability has brought only suffering and deprivation to the people here. Look at how this region suffers due to basic infrastructure deficits and a lack of development. We cannot deny the fact that to secure our civic rights and a fair share of development, we must be part of the system. By remaining outside the governance system and not participating in the process of choosing the right people as your representatives, you are depriving yourself of a say in the democratic process.”
Bukhari appealed to the people in Sopore to give the Apni Party a fair chance in the upcoming elections.
He said, “Today, I promise you that the Apni Party will not disappoint you if you entrust us with your mandate to serve you.”
“Today, with a lack of opportunities for our young generation and an increasing unemployment rate, we have no option but to rejuvenate our horticulture industry using modern and scientific methods. Only a strong economy will ensure a better future for our youth and the coming generations,” Bukhari said.
Taking a dig at the opportunistic and deceptive politics of regional political parties, he said, “When Article 370 was revoked by the parliament, we had a bunch of members from parties like NC and PDP. Why didn’t they resist this move, or why didn’t they resign from the membership of the parliament to protest this devastating occurrence? Even (Ghulam Nabi) Azad Sahib, who now presents himself as a savior of the rights of the J&K people, supported the abrogation as a leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.”
Apni Party’s Parliamentary Affairs Committee (PAC) Chairman Muhammad Dilawar Mir, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, and chief spokesman Javaid Hassan Baigh also addressed the public meeting.