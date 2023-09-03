Solutions to our problems will come from New Delhi: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Sunday said that the solution to problems of Jammu and Kashmir would come from New Delhi.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that addressing a public meeting in Warpora area of north Kashmir’s Sopore township, Bukhari said, “As chosen by the leadership in 1947, J&K is destined to be a part of India. Even though New Delhi has, time and again, caused emotional distress and hurt to our sentiments, the solutions to our problems will also come from New Delhi, not from elsewhere.”

He said, unfortunately, New Delhi had always promoted and endorsed dynastic leadership here.

“Even during the 1987 elections, when those who were leading the movement here tried to bring about change through the ballot box. Eventually, we witnessed a long phase of violence in J&K. I hope Delhi has realised that tampering with the public mandate was not the right thing to do,” Bukhari said.