Some mainstream leaders making unnecessary statements on statehood : Soz

Srinagar: Former Union Minister Prof Saifuddin Soz today said that some leaders are making unnecessary statements on restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, he said, “Some Mainstream leaders often forget that the general run of the people in J&K mainstream political class know fully that the statehood had been wrongly, but temporarily withdrawn and it would definitely be restored. The Prime Minister had made the position clear on August 8, 2019 and, thereafter, the Home Minister had made the position clean on October 23, 2019.”