Jammu, Nov 7 : The J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina today said that the youth should get themselves registered as voters in special summary revision.

According to a press release, he was addressing a meeting of its election management department of his party here

Raina was accompanied by general secretary (org) Ashok Koul and general secretary Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal . Senior party leaders as Booth Level Agents (BLA1) representing 43 Assembly constituencies of Jammu region participated in this meeting.

Ravinder Raina asked the party leaders to focus on the new voters, who have just reached or about to reach the required age set up by Election Commission to register themselves as first time voters. Highlighting the prominent role of youth to shape the future of nation, he said that the young people’s enthusiasm and innovation could be an important driver for change.