Specially-abled need opportunity, not pity: Devender Singh Rana

He observed that disability in any form is not a curse but a condition like any other condition among so-called normal people, which does not bar them from progression in their chosen fields. He referred to the contribution of differently abled people towards upliftment of society from times immemorial and said with the advent of age and technological advancement they have proved second to none. The only pre-requisite is to create conditions for their healthy growth, he added. "The specially abled might be lacking a certain physical ability but are generally blessed by Almighty with such a talent which differentiates and distinguishes them from others", Rana observed, saying these capabilities are needed to be harnessed in a productive manner for overall benefit of the society. This is the least the society can do for their empowerment and self-dependence, he maintained.

Rana lauded the efforts of the management towards overall development of especially abled girls, hoping that a mechanism is devised so that these important segments of society achieve self-reliance and attain self-confidence.

Seizing the opportunity, Rana paid tributes to Louis Braille for his revolutionary innovation that transformed the lives of generations. It is time to emulate the spirit of Braille and strive for more such innovations for the differently abled people, he added.