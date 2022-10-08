Speed up voter registration: Koul tells CGM of KDD

Jammu: In a meeting of the Core Group of BJP Kashmir Displaced District (KDD), BJP J&K General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul asked them to speed up the process of registration of voters of the displaced community in their respective Assembly constituencies of Kashmir, a press note said.

Voter registration, updation of electoral Rolls and Aadhar linking is going on in the JKUT last date for the same is October 25.

Core members, who attend the meeting at BJP Office Trikuta Nagar include Prabhari GL Raina, President Chandji Bhat, General Secretary HK Razdan, Sanjay Bhat, Election Incharge, Vimal Raina, HL Bhat, ML Bhat, Anil Dhar, Rajeev Pandita and Rakesh Sethi.

They brought to the notice of Ashok Koul, the difficulties being faced by party leaders on ground. Voter list available is only in Urdu and the time span for a scattered community is very less. They urged Koul to take up the issue of extension of last date with authorities at appropriate level.