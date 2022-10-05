Stand united for your rights : Farooq Abdullah

Kishtwar: National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday appealed the people to stand up for their rights.

According to a press note, Farooq on the third day of his tour of the remote areas of Chenab region addressed a series of public gatherings in Warwan, Marwah in Kishtwar.

Dr Farooq exhorted people to stand united for the restoration of their abridged democratic and constitutional rights. “If we do not do it, our future generations will not forgive us. The need of the hour is to unite. The anti J&K forces are hell bent to divide us.

They are consistent in their efforts to create differences between the people by flaring up communal, regional and ethnic tension. But we as a civilized society have to fight such divisive agenda democratically,” he said.

Farooq further added that the first step in this direction is to have ourselves registered as voters and second one is to come out and vote in huge numbers.

“There is no other way to salvage our future generation from the repercussions of ongoing assaults on our unique identity. If we err in our efforts, it will have a lasting impact on our future generations,” he said.