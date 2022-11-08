Statehood is right of J&K people: Azad

Srinagar: Chairman of Democratic Azad Party (DAP) on Tuesday said that the statehood is the right of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press note, he was addressing gatherings at Changa - Bhalessa Valley and Gali Batoli on his fourth day of tour of Chenab Valley.

“Grant of statehood by the government of India is the right of our people and complete guarantee for the government jobs and land for the locals. My Democratic Azad Party is fully committed to fulfill the aspirations of the people of my state,” Azad said.

According to press note, Azad was received by thousands of people at both the places. He while addressing public meeting at Changa- Bhalessa Valley which is the native pace of Azad, assured the people that all the pending works of development in Bhalessa Valley in particular and all over state in general will be executed more promptly than before.