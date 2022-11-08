Statehood is right of J&K people: Azad

Srinagar: Chairman of Democratic Azad Party (DAP) on Tuesday said that the statehood is the right of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, he was addressing gatherings at Changa - Bhalessa Valley and Gali Batoli on his fourth day of tour of Chenab Valley.
“Grant of statehood by the government of India is the right of our people and complete guarantee for the government jobs and land for the locals. My Democratic Azad Party is fully committed to fulfill the aspirations of the people of my state,” Azad said.
According to press note, Azad was received by thousands of people at both the places. He while addressing public meeting at Changa- Bhalessa Valley which is the native pace of Azad, assured the people that all the pending works of development in Bhalessa Valley in particular and all over state in general will be executed more promptly than before.
While referring to the unemployment problem , he expressed grave concern regarding the unemployment of the youth and also the complete lack of opportunities for the labour class. Azad said that “we have to work together to find out an effective solution to these pressing problems.”
While addressing another mammoth public meeting at Galli Batoli, Azad expressed concern over the problems being faced by the people belonging to schedule tribe. It is pertinent to mention here that this area had a very large number of scheduled tribe population and they are facing serious day to day problems.
Azad was accompanied by G M Saroori former minister , Abdul Majeed wani former minister Mohd Aslam Goni former Advocate general ,Naresh Gupta former MLC,P R Manhas former IGP,Mohd Iqbal kohli member DDC, Fatima begum chairman BDC Kahara and many others.