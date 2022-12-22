Statement on protesting employees unfortunate: AAP

Jammu: Aam Aadmi Party’s state senior spokesperson and Co-Incharge of state media coordination committee, Jagdeep Singh today said that the statement by government over protest by employees of reserve category and special package employees is unfortunate.
In a statement he said that it shows high headed approach of Jammu and Kashmir administration with no one in Government to listen to the genuine issues of employees on protest.
He said that the employees are not getting their salaries after sitting at home but are on protest dharna for months and administration is responsible for the mess.
He criticised the government for ignoring these protesting employees in best possible manner stating that these employees are not demanding anything out of this planet but their demand is simple and straight which is for providing safety and security of lives.
“Only a common man serving as an employee and his family members can undertake the fear which they are facing due to recent threat issued by terror outfit and instead of healing the wound of these helpless employees Govt is sprinkling salt on their wounds,” Singh further added.