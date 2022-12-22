Statement on protesting employees unfortunate: AAP

Jammu: Aam Aadmi Party’s state senior spokesperson and Co-Incharge of state media coordination committee, Jagdeep Singh today said that the statement by government over protest by employees of reserve category and special package employees is unfortunate.

In a statement he said that it shows high headed approach of Jammu and Kashmir administration with no one in Government to listen to the genuine issues of employees on protest.

He said that the employees are not getting their salaries after sitting at home but are on protest dharna for months and administration is responsible for the mess.