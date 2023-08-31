SUBMISSIONS MADE BY SG IN SC | No different from earlier statements of Centre: Sajad Lone

Srinagar: Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Gani Lone today said the submissions made by Solicitor General ( SG) Tushar Mehta during the hearing on Article 370 related petitions in the Supreme Court were no different from the central government’s statements on the issue during the last four years.

He was talking to media persons here after the SG made the submissions in the Apex Court in New Delhi. Lone stated that he is disappointed with today’s development in the Supreme Court. The PC chairman added that he is disappointed not because of Jammu and Kashmir, but partly because of the judiciary.

Lone viewed that Supreme Court is the highest pedestal of the judiciary. “ If the Supreme Court asks a question and the answer is the same and not only same but ambiguous and evasive also as it was four years ago, then it is a matter of concern,” he said.