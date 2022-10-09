Successive governments failed people of J&K : AAP

Jammu: Aam Aadmi Party's Jammu province election in-charge Harjot Singh Bains who is also Cabinet Minister in Punjab government on Sunday said that successive governments that remained in office in Jammu and Kashmir have failed the people of the region. According to a press note he was addressing a one day convention of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at Ramgarh area of Samba district of Jammu province.

“Due to the failure of successive governments and political parties all the sectors in Jammu and Kashmir including healthcare and education are in worst state and students are not even having proper sitting facilities than what to talk of proper water, electricity and hygiene."

He added that a number of Government schools in Jammu and Kashmir are either building less or running in dilapidated buildings with improper teacher student ratio and a transfer policy dominated by influential men is further taking toll on this important sector.

He added that due to Government education sector that is in worst state in Jammu and Kashmir, the private education sector is flourishing day by day and hefty fee collected from parents is burdening the lives of citizens.