Sufi tradition of Kashmir a beacon of light: Dr Darakhshan Andrabi

Srinagar: Chairperson J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today said that Sufi tradition of Kashmir is a beacon of light and it represents great spiritual past.

According to a press release, she was addressing a function after laying foundation stone for utility complex and the new main gate at the shrine campus of Hazrat Nooruddin Noorani (RA) at Chrar-e-Sharief during her visit today. “This tradition is the way of inclusiveness, compassion and peace. It is our collective responsibility to restore our positive traditions now in these hard earned peace times,” Dr Andrabi said.

She also issued instructions to the engineering wing of the Waqf Board to ensure the completion of the works before the annual Urs Sharief at the shrine.