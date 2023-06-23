Supremacy of the J&K polity is our utmost priority: PC

Srinagar: J&K Peoples Conference (JKPC) today convened a meeting under the leadership of party President, Sajad Gani Lone, a press release said.
“ The meeting was attended by the party's top leadership, who unitedly resolved that the restoration of the democratic character of Jammu and Kashmir and the empowerment of its polity stand as the foremost challenges faced by its people,” the press release added.
The meeting highlighted that democracy and the space occupied by polity in a democracy is in a state of suspension.
“The prevailing circumstances have resulted in the suspension of the polity of J&K, effectively diminishing the power and influence it once held in representing the aspirations and interests of its people. The authority that rightfully belongs to the citizens of J&K has been unjustly transferred to the unelected bureaucracy, thereby subverting the essence of democracy”, said press release issued by the party.
In the face of these challenges, the PC leaders reiterated their unwavering commitment to protect and reclaim the power and authority of the polity of J&K. They firmly asserted that any attempts to undermine or dilute the influence of the polity will be vehemently opposed.
“"The J&K polity is the embodiment of our people's collective strength and aspirations. We will resist any endeavors aimed at eroding its power and authority. The supremacy of the J&K polity is our utmost priority. We firmly believe that the identity of those ruling Jammu and Kashmir is secondary to the fundamental principle of returning power to the hands of the people. Our focus is on restoring the rights of the people of J&K to elect their own representatives, who will tirelessly work to address their concerns, aspirations, and ensure their voices are heard," emphasized the statement.”, the statement added.
Furthermore, the JKPC leaders stressed that empowering the polity of J&K is not only crucial for reinstating democratic values but also for safeguarding the rights and interests of its people.
The people of J&K deserve an inclusive and participatory governance system that upholds their democratic right to choose leaders, shape their future, and have their voices respected.