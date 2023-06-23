Supremacy of the J&K polity is our utmost priority: PC

In the face of these challenges, the PC leaders reiterated their unwavering commitment to protect and reclaim the power and authority of the polity of J&K. They firmly asserted that any attempts to undermine or dilute the influence of the polity will be vehemently opposed.

“"The J&K polity is the embodiment of our people's collective strength and aspirations. We will resist any endeavors aimed at eroding its power and authority. The supremacy of the J&K polity is our utmost priority. We firmly believe that the identity of those ruling Jammu and Kashmir is secondary to the fundamental principle of returning power to the hands of the people. Our focus is on restoring the rights of the people of J&K to elect their own representatives, who will tirelessly work to address their concerns, aspirations, and ensure their voices are heard," emphasized the statement.”, the statement added.

Furthermore, the JKPC leaders stressed that empowering the polity of J&K is not only crucial for reinstating democratic values but also for safeguarding the rights and interests of its people.

The people of J&K deserve an inclusive and participatory governance system that upholds their democratic right to choose leaders, shape their future, and have their voices respected.