Decision will make every Indian happy: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Dec 11:Defence Minister Rajnath Singh termed the Supreme Court’s ruling to uphold the Centre’s decision of abrogating Article 370 “historic” and said that this is going to make every Indian happy.

Singh also praised Prime Minister NarendraModi for abolishing Article 370 and said that Jammu and Kashmir has entered a new era of development.

Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Union Government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and said that every decision taken by the Centre on behalf of a State can’t be subject to a legal challenge.

“Today, the decision of Prime Minister @narendramodi to abolish Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution and that entire process has been upheld by the Supreme Court. This historic decision of the Supreme Court is going to make every Indian happy,” said Rajnath Singh in a post on X.

“By abolishing Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Modi has not only written a new chapter but has also given new strength to the unity and integrity of India. Today Jammu and Kashmir has entered a new era of development,” he added.

“I have full confidence that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will prove to be a leader in terms of development and good governance,” Singh said further.