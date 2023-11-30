Tackle power crisis: Sajjad Shaheen to administration

Banihal, Nov 30 : National Conference (JKNC) leader and District President Ramban Mir Sajjad Shaheen has urged the administration to tackle the power crisis.

He has expressed serious concern over the unscheduled power cuts in the entire Ramban district, including sub division Gool.

According to a press release, during his day-long tour to Ukharhal he interacted with the heads of the party organisation blocks of Ramsoo, Ukharhal and Pogal-Paristan besides other prominent local working committee members. Various organizational issues related to the functioning of the party were discussed.

The district president was also apprised about the day-to-day problems being faced by the people . The problems include power cuts, non availability of essential commodities in the far flung areas during the ongoing winter.

Shaheen said that the residents of Banihal and its adjoining areas have been facing the brunt of the unscheduled power cuts as the PDD has failed to follow the electricity schedule as frequent power cuts have made the situation miserable for people living in these villages. He said the affected villages are Pogal-Paristan, Ukharhal, Ramsoo, Khari, Trigam, Mahu, Mangit, Neel, Nadika, Hinjhal, Fagow, Tethar, Chareel, Nowgam, Chachal, Chaknarwah, Chamalwas, Lamber , Sarachi, Shagan, Ashar, Kaskoot, Zinhal, Wanpora, Hingni, Zonchwas, Sumar, Harog, Kunda, Maligam, Gagarnag, Sarachi , Chaka, Sarbagni, Amkot, Bankoot, Krawa, Dooligam, Hijwa, Arimarg, Bawah, Nachlana, Thachi, Ramsoo, Ukharhal, Batroo, Dardahi ,Top Neel, Gandhri, Kabhi, Chabbah, Batote, Chanderkote, Gandhri, Sumar, Gool, Harog, Bajmasta, Indh, Chachwah, Sanagaldan, Deedah, Dharam and other parts of District Ramban and Gool

“The situation has gone from bad to worse during the past few weeks as power cuts are more frequent and extended during the evening hours. Banihal and its far off areas have been facing the worst power crisis that has compounded the problems of the people,” Shaheen said.

Alleging that the government authorities have failed to mitigate the power crisis in the entire district particularly Banihal and Gool, Shaheen criticised the administration for stopping subsidised kerosene oil supply to the entire district Ramban which is a big blow for low-income families living in the remote villages.