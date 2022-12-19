Tanvir Sadiq reacts to figures presented by GoI

Srinagar: National Conference on Monday said that the claims of heavy investment in J&K post abrogation of Art 370 have fallen flat in the face of the figures presented by government of India (GoI) in the Parliament.

Reacting to the year wise figures on investments over the last five years furnished by GoI in the Lok Sabha, Tanvir in a statement said the figures stare the government in the face.

“As per the information provided by the government, J&K in the year 2017-18 received Rs 840.55 crore ; in the Year 2018-19, Rs 590.97 crore ; and in the Year 2019-20 ,it was Rs 296.64 crore , subsequently in the year 2020-21, the figure stands at Rs 412.74 crore and during the 2021-22 at Rs376.76 crore. The figures lay bare the failure of the central government to match what it has been projecting post August, 5 2019, when Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was unilaterally and unconstitutionally abrogated,” he said.