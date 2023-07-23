Tanvir Sadiq takes stock of Muharam related arrangements

Srinagar: National Conference Chief Spokesperson and In Charge Constituency Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq reviewed the facilities being extended to people during the ongoing holy month of Muharram-ul-haram, a press release said.

The Chief Spokesperson today toured various areas of Zadibal and took on spot appraisal of the facilities being provided by the administration for hassle free observation of Muharram congregations and Majlis across the constituency.

During his whirlwind tour of the constituency, he made brief stopovers at various places and interacted with the locals about the situation of electricity, water supply, sanitation, medicare, street lighting, macadamisation, repairs of drainage and manholes in their respective areas.