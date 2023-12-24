Targeted killings expose discrepancy in BJP’s claims: Sadhotra

Jammu, Dec 24: Senior BJP leader Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today said that the targeted killings expose discrepancy in BJP’s claims of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press release, he was addressing a party meeting here. Sadhotra alleged that the BJP government at the Centre has pushed Jammu and Kashmir into unprecedented political uncertainty due to its inability to maintain law and order in the Union Territory.

He sharply criticised the government at the Centre for its failure to ensure the safety and security of Jammu and Kashmir’s citizens. He drew attention to the increase in targeted killings and consistent attacks on the armed forces, pointing out the significant discrepancy between the BJP leadership’s claims of “normalcy” in J&K and the actual situation on the ground.

“The recent tragic incident in Surankote area of Poonch district, wherein five courageous soldiers were martyred, is a stark reminder of the deteriorating security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The violent attack outside a mosque, coupled with the killing of a retired Senior Superintendent of Police, has shaken the local community and raised serious concerns about the safety of civilians and former law enforcement personnel,” he said, adding that these distressing events emphasize the pressing need for a comprehensive and effective strategy to restore peace and stability in the Union Territory.

Sadhotra said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir deserve security, peace, and a return to normalcy, and it is imperative for the government at the Centre to prioritize their safety and well-being.