Tarigami concerned over Gaza killings

Srinagar: CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami today expressed grave concern over the killings in Gaza.

Talking to media persons he alleged that a genocide is being carried out brazenly by Israel supported by United States of America in Gaza. He appealed to the United Nations for its effective intervention to stop the ongoing war crimes committed by the Israeli Army in Gaza and West Bank. “ I urge upon the government of India to intervene in this grim situation for immediate cease-fire in Palestine,” the CPI(M) leader said.