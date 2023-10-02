Tarigami demands implementation of minimum wages act

Srinagar: CPI (M) leader M Y Tarigami today demanded implementation of minimium wages act in Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to media persons, he said that implementation of the minimium wages act is the need of the hour as in its absence the workers are suffering. Tarigami alleged that the workers must be paid as per the laws prescribed. The CPI (M) leader alleged that ICDS workers and ASHA workers are not being paid their wages on time. “We were expecting regularisation of daily wagers, but now they are not being paid wages on time. Even they are losing their work oppurtunities,”he said.

According to him the anganwari workers and helpers are also suffering as they are not being paid salaries and their demands not being accepted. Tarigami added that they had brought their problems into the notice of concerned officials but nothing was done.