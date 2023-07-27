Tarun Chugh welcomes court summons to Tytler in ‘84 riots case

Chandigarh: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh Thursday said that all "those responsible for carnage against the Sikhs in 1984 would be brought to book howsoever high position they might be holding in public life."

As per a statement issued to press, welcoming the Delhi court summons to veteran Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the case of killing of three persons and causing arson in a Gurudwara, Chugh said that justice would surely be done to the victim families by the Modi government which had launched reinvestigation into the cases of violence against the Sikhs.

He said, “So far the Gandhi family, led by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, had been making extra efforts to protect the Congress leaders involved in anti-Sikh riots. And now AAP has also joined hands with the Congress to shield the accused Congress leaders.”

“The anti-Sikh riots formed the darkest chapter in the Indian democracy for which the Congress can never be absolved,” Chugh added.