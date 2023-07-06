Teachers’ transfer list violated in Bandipora: Usman Majid

Srinagar: Apni Party’s Vice President and former legislator, Usman Majid, expressed his deep concern over the recent actions of the education department, which have resulted in the alleged violation of the annual transfer policy.

In a statement he said that selected teachers from Bandipora and Sonawari have been transferred to Gurez, and that too in the middle of the academic session, causing immense disruption to both the affected teachers and their students.

Majid said that the annual transfer policy, established to ensure fairness, efficiency, and stability within the education system, outlines a systematic approach for teacher transfers. “It is disheartening to witness the Education Department neglecting this crucial policy, thereby disregarding the best interests of our educators and compromising the quality of education received by our students,”he said.