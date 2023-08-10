Termination of ATM guards huge injustice: Tarigami

Srinagar: Expressing serious concern over termination of J&K Bank ATM guards, CPI (M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami has said the decision is a huge injustice to hundreds of these poor people, who have been doing their jobs with dedication for years together.

In a statement, he said, “Most of them have been doing their jobs for more than a decade and are sole bread earners of their families. Disengaging them will have devastating effects not only on them, but on their families too. The administration must intervene in this issue so that these poor workers don’t have to suffer further.”