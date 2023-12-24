Terrorism needs to be dealt with iron fist : Azad

Srinagar, Dec 24 : Former Chief Minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad today said that terrorism needs to be dealt with iron fist so that innocent people can have a sigh of relief.

According to a press release, he was addressing a public rally at Dangerpora in north Kashmir. Azad condemned the growing terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. “Such attacks only consume innocent human lives,”he said.

The Former Chief Minister promised that he will provide subsidised pesticides to apple growers of Jammu and Kashmir once he is back to power since supporting farmers is very important to give flip to the local economy. “If we have to focus on organic economic growth, we need to support the farmers and ensure they are stress free and have pesticides and other facilities available at genuine rates since they are the engine of our economy which is predominantly agrarian based. I believe as long as our farmers are not happy, the economy of Jammu and Kashmir will not grow. Over 60 per cent population is directly or indirectly depending on horticulture sector and shares a substantial revenue to keep our economy growing,” Azad said .

He added that alongside the subsidized pesticides, the farmers also need convenient transportation facility to ensure on timely basis the goods could reach mandis and fetch the deserving price. “Road convenience for the fruit laden trucks would be his priority once people vote our party to power ,”he said. However, the former chief minister focused on enhanced road and train connectivity in the UT especially Sopore town which houses the second largest fruit mandi of Asia. “ Maximum share of fruit from Kashmir is sold in Sopore Mandi and remain busy most part of the year. So it needs to have enhanced connectivity. I will pitch for immediate start of train services besides the hassle free road services for fruit laden trucks,” he said.