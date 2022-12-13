Those who scripted this law deceiving people again: PC President

Srinagar: Reacting to the statement of National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah that he would repeal the Public Safety Act (PSA) if NC was voted to power, Peoples Conference (PC) President Sajad Lone Tuesday questioned whether the J&K Assembly had the powers to amend draconian laws like PSA.
“Need a clarification in good faith. Given that J&K as on date is a union territory. Does J&K Assembly have the powers to amend or create laws pertaining to public order or say the PSA? So why lie?” Lone tweeted.
He said that those who scripted this law instead of apologising were yet again deceiving and lying to the people of Kashmir.
“What an irony. Those who scripted this draconian law, want us to believe they will repeal it. Even more ironical that UT assembly just doesn’t have the powers for any such repeal. Lying through their teeth has been one consistent trait of those who scripted such laws. Can we at least have an apology from the creators of PSA which till date has resulted in jailing of thousands of Kashmiris”, he added.
Lone further asserted that PSA was predominantly used to target Kashmiris
“In percentage terms proportion of people jailed from Jammu under this law is negligible. This law was meant just for the Kashmiri”, he further added.