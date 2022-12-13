Those who scripted this law deceiving people again: PC President

Srinagar: Reacting to the statement of National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah that he would repeal the Public Safety Act (PSA) if NC was voted to power, Peoples Conference (PC) President Sajad Lone Tuesday questioned whether the J&K Assembly had the powers to amend draconian laws like PSA.

“Need a clarification in good faith. Given that J&K as on date is a union territory. Does J&K Assembly have the powers to amend or create laws pertaining to public order or say the PSA? So why lie?” Lone tweeted.

He said that those who scripted this law instead of apologising were yet again deceiving and lying to the people of Kashmir.