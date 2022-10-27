Tourists suffer due to power cuts in Pahalgam : Apni Party

Srinagar: Apni Party General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir expressed his concern over the frequent electricity breakdowns in Pahalgam.

In a statement, he said the unscheduled power cuts are causing tremendous problems to the tourists as well as the hoteliers and guesthouse owners at this world-famous tourist destination. He urged the LG Administration to ensure a continuous power supply to the tourist place.

Rafi Ahmad Mir said, “The tourist place Pahalgam is grappling with frequent power breakdowns these days. The lack of a continuous power supply causes hardships to the tourists and their hosts, especially the guest house owners and the locals who run homestays.”