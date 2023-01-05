Traditional parties responsible for deceptive politics: Ghulam Hassan Mir

Srinagar: Apni Party’s Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir on Thursday said that the traditional political parties must be held responsible for causing deaths and destruction in J&K through their deceptive politics over the years.

He was addressing the party’s public rally in north Kashmir’s Wailoo Tangmarg today.

According to a press release Mir while taking a dig at the traditional political parties said that “the deceptive politics by these parties have ruined the lives of people in Jammu and Kashmir and caused huge losses in terms of deaths and destruction here, over the period of past more the seven decades.”

He added, “Even in the recent past, these traditional political parties, for their electoral gains, have deceived people by making fake promises to them. In the parliamentary elections, they allured people and asked for their votes promising that they would protect Article 370 and defend it in the parliament.

After this article was abrogated on August 5, 2019, they shamelessly came to the people in the DDC elections promising they will get the abrogated Article back. Now, they again are readying to mislead the people in the forthcoming assembly elections. They will come to you again and make tall talks. But, let me inform you no regional political party has the powers or potential to make New Delhi undo the occurrences of August 5, 2019.”