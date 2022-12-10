Udhampur neglected due to NC, Cong appeasement policy: Dr Jitendra

“It will be a subject of analysis for future historians as to why many of the projects taken up during the last 8 to 9 years were not even considered by the earlier governments,” the Union Minister said. Citing an example, he said, for instance, “river Devika has flown through Udhampur for centuries and so many generations were born and raised by its banks but it was only during the present government that a mega national level project for river rejuvenation for the holy Devika was initiated and Rs 200 Cr allocated for it.”

On the occasion, over three dozen elected representatives of local bodies and a large number of youth joined the BJP and were introduced to the Union Minister by former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia, who had recently quit the Aam Aadmi Party and joined the BJP.

Dr Jitendra hoped that with all the like minded ground level activists joining the BJP, it would be possible to further multiply the pace of development in the region.

Sharing the information that a state-of-the-art wellness centre was near completion at Mantalai, the Union Minister took a dig at the Congress party and said that the entire premises had been deserted for the last three decades after the death of Swami Dhirendra Bhrahamchari who was very close to the Indira regime. It was only during the present government led by Prime Minister Modi that this premises had been reconstructed and redeveloped, he said.