Unavailability of public transport taking toll on people: NC

"The issue is taking a toll on office goers, students, and especially on women and elderly passengers. The sumo service yards that operate at Exchange Road Lal Chowk and Maisuma are mostly deserted in the evening. Additionally, the sumo service on these routes is sparse and unavailable after sunset. We have few public buses on these routes. But unless all private buses and cabs operate on the routes, the issue will continue to linger on,” he said.

Speaking on the issue, Imran said, “It must be very taxing for our elderly persons, mothers, sisters, and students to wait for hours to get ferried to their destinations. Let alone the despair that the city roads are fraught with, it is tormenting to hear about the ordeals that the commuters are going through on an everyday basis. The unreliability of public transport raises questions over the functioning of the concerned departments of Traffic, RTO, and SMC.”

He appealed to authorities to address the issue on priority basis so that the people don’t have to suffer, particularly during the ongoing harsh winter months.