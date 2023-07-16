Unemployment a serious problem : Hakeem Yaseen

Srinagar: Chairman J&K People's Democratic Front ( JKPDF) and Former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has expressed serious concern over the alarming unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press release, he has urged the Centre to announce special employment package especially in central government departments, to prove its off repeated assurances and sincerity towards J&K youth. Speaking to a deputation from Khansahib Hakeem Yaseen expressed serious concern over highest un- employment rate in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said available statistical data about unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir was quite contradictory to the government's tall claims about providing thousands of jobs to the un- employed youth of Jammu and Kashmir. He said the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy has also pegged the unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir as highest in the country.