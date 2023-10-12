Unemployment crisis worsens in J&K: Tanvir Sadiq

Srinagar: National Conference on Thursday said the unemployment crisis in J&K is deepening with each passing day, chasing the incumbent bureaucratic administration of wasting demographic dividend of educated, and skilled youth.

According to a press release, this was stated by party Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq while interacting with a youth delegation here at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar. The visiting delegation comprised educated and skilled youth from different parts of Kashmir division. The visiting youth apprised the Spokesperson about various compelling issues faced by them, particularly unemployment.

Interacting with the delegation, Tanvir said that the party leadership is awake to the suffering of J&K youth. “Worn down by years of fruitless attempts to acquire government employment, our educated, and skilled youth are facing a job crisis, which is more serious than it seems,” Sadiq said, adding that the depth of suffering of J&K’s youth is immeasurable.