Union budget will usher in new era of growth, development in J&K : Chugh

Srinagar: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today hailed the union budget as a historic step for the development of J&K union territory. In a statement Chugh said the Modi government has always kept in mind that there should be equitable development of J&K for which the union budget this time has enhanced the annual allocation by Rs 876.98 crores.
As against the allocation made of Rs 34,704 crores in 2022-23 financial year, the budget this time has increased it to Rs 35,581 crores which reaffirms the Modi government's commitment to ensure progress and development of the region.
He said the two proposed hydel electricity units would also go a long way in improving the economic condition of the people in J&K. Chugh said the state governments headed by Muftis and Abdullahs had always ignored the interests of the union territory and had tried to keep the state regressive and under-developed.
Ever since Article 370 has been abrogated the Modi government has taken a series of phenomenal steps to rid the region of terrorism and make it a hub of tourism. He said the long-lost glory of J&K would be restored soon and the union budget is a big step forward in that direction.