Union budget will usher in new era of growth, development in J&K : Chugh

Srinagar: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today hailed the union budget as a historic step for the development of J&K union territory. In a statement Chugh said the Modi government has always kept in mind that there should be equitable development of J&K for which the union budget this time has enhanced the annual allocation by Rs 876.98 crores.

As against the allocation made of Rs 34,704 crores in 2022-23 financial year, the budget this time has increased it to Rs 35,581 crores which reaffirms the Modi government's commitment to ensure progress and development of the region.