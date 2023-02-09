Unity crucial for safeguarding interests of people of J&K: Dr Farooq Abdullah

Budgam: National Conference President and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday asked people to unite against the divisive forces that are trying to disenfranchise them of their identity, land and resources.

According to a press note, he was addressing workers’ meeting in Budgam. “I see no way of achieving anything in J&K without a lasting unity between different sections of our society. Unity in diversity must be our creed to last for all times and under all circumstances, otherwise there is no end in sight to our common problems in the shape of poverty, unemployment,” he said.

He added that the cost of not forging unity will be borne out by “our future generations.”. “Recent developments across Jammu and Kashmir have heighten people’s fears. They talked of hand holding youth and bridging ‘Dil Ki Doori’. Hearts are not won by making poor and hapless people homeless.