Unity crucial for safeguarding interests of people of J&K: Dr Farooq Abdullah

Budgam: National Conference President and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday asked people to unite against the divisive forces that are trying to disenfranchise them of their identity, land and resources.
According to a press note, he was addressing workers’ meeting in Budgam. “I see no way of achieving anything in J&K without a lasting unity between different sections of our society. Unity in diversity must be our creed to last for all times and under all circumstances, otherwise there is no end in sight to our common problems in the shape of poverty, unemployment,” he said.
He added that the cost of not forging unity will be borne out by “our future generations.”. “Recent developments across Jammu and Kashmir have heighten people’s fears. They talked of hand holding youth and bridging ‘Dil Ki Doori’. Hearts are not won by making poor and hapless people homeless.
Far from winning the hearts, they have further alienated the people. Kashmiris, Gujjars, Dogras or Paharis are already suffering on multiple accounts. Snatching roofs from their heads will only precipitate the already grim situation. I hope the government retracts from the path it has chosen in Jammu and Kashmir,” Farooq Abdullah said.
Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, and Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq were also present on the occasion.