Unity in diversity must be a creed to last for all times: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday asked people to thwart the attempts of those forces who are inimical to the unique political identity of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press note, he was addressing a gathering at Naushaher in Srinagar. Exuding confidence that the people will foil all such attempts by keeping the flame of unity and brotherhood alive, he said, “I see no way of achieving anything in J&K without a lasting unity between different sections of our society.

We have to stop seeing ourselves as Hindu- Muslim, Shia- Suni, Bareli -Deobandi. Unity in diversity must be our creed to last for all time and under all circumstances, otherwise there is no end in sight to our common problems in the shape of poverty, unemployment, and under-development.

Our mutual discord will make our descent into darkness. Divided we cannot achieve anything, let alone get back our abridged constitutional and democratic rights.”