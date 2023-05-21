Unlike Congress, no space for nepotism, favouritism in DPAP: Ghulam Nabi Azad

While interacting with various delegations and party workers of the sub-region, Azad was taking the first-hand review of the ongoing membership drive of DPAP.

“While meeting the workers, it enables you to understand the ground situation and I am happy to receive direct feedback from the foot soldiers of our party,” he said. Azad said that the time had come when all the political parties should rise above the region and religion and shun the divisive politics.

He said he never believed in cheap tactics to foment trouble among the communities, however, he believed strongly in secular values which were the only hope and option to keep the country and regions intact. He said that his politics was purely based on development and it was his tenure as Chief Minister when he built hospitals, colleges and roads across the length and breadth of Doda district. He directed the party workers to intensify the membership drive and ensure no one was left behind in the caravan of peace and development launched by DPAP.

Azad said, “In DPAP, people can grow out of hard work and loyalty and everyone will be offered a desired position in the party. Only merit will prevail.”

Meanwhile, DPAP leader Saddam Nabi Azad while speaking on the occasion said that he felt blessed to have joined active politics and getting an opportunity to work for the people of his home state specially his hometown.