Uri’s political activists from Congress, PC, NC join Apni Party

Srinagar: Several activists from Congress, Peoples Conference, and National Conference joined Apni Party on Wednesday in an event organised at party headquarters in Srinagar, a press note said.
Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari greeted the new entrants into the party fold. On this occasion, he said, “I am pleased to welcome you into Apni Party, and I am sure your joining will strengthen the party further in the Uri constituency.”
Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari assured the new entrants that the party leadership will support and stand by them when they are out there serving the people in Uri.
He said, “Apni party is getting established as a grass root level party in Jammu and Kashmir. People appreciate the clear-cut policy and unambiguous agenda of the Party, and they have trust in its leadership. We are here to serve the people; thus, I assure you that the entire party leadership will stand behind you when you are out there to serve the people in your respective areas.”
He added, “It is our responsibility to uphold our commitments to the masses. We have promised the people that we will keep striving for the peace, prosperity, and development of Jammu and Kashmir and the political and economic empowerment of its people. We ought to work hard to achieve our goals.”