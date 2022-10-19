Uri’s political activists from Congress, PC, NC join Apni Party

Srinagar: Several activists from Congress, Peoples Conference, and National Conference joined Apni Party on Wednesday in an event organised at party headquarters in Srinagar, a press note said.

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari greeted the new entrants into the party fold. On this occasion, he said, “I am pleased to welcome you into Apni Party, and I am sure your joining will strengthen the party further in the Uri constituency.”

Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari assured the new entrants that the party leadership will support and stand by them when they are out there serving the people in Uri.