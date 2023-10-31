Urs of Hazrat Syed Yaqoob (RA) | Dr Farooq, Omar Abdullah greet people

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday greeted people on the annual Urs observance of Hazrat Syed Yaqoob Sahib Sonwar, hoping the day increases the prospects of peace and prosperity in J&K.

Among others Party's General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Provincial vice president Ahsan Pardesi have also greeted people on the auspicious Urs Observance.