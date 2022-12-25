Using fake slogans of Plebiscite, autonomy and self rule traditional political parties have befooled people for years: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Taking a dig at the traditional political parties for their deceptive politics, Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said that “these political parties have been befooling the people through false narratives and fake promises for their own political gains, over the years.”

He added, “However, they stand exposed now and people do not trust them anymore.” According to a press release issued here, Bukhari was addressing a party rally in the Salar area of south Kashmir’s Pahalgam constituency, wherein people gave a rousing reception to the party leader on their arrival at the rally venue.

Denouncing the deceptive politics by the conventional political parties, he said, “Over several decades, these political parties have been alluring people through emotional politics just to attain power and remain in power.”

“Earlier, they befooled people for years on the name of so-called plebiscite movement. Then they started harping about things like ‘autonomy’ and ‘self-rule’. And, now they are trying to mislead people by saying that they will get abrogated Article 370 and 35 A back,”he said.

“They only want to get their hands on the votes of innocent people so that they can attain power once again. But, this time people are well aware of their political gimmicks,” Bukhari added. Cautioning people against misleading politicians, Bukhari urged them not to fall into their trap anymore.