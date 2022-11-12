Using sports grounds for political gains unjustified: Khalid Jehangir

Srinagar: Senior BJP leader, Sheikh Khalid Jehangir on Saturday took a dig at Apni Party chief, Altaf Bukhari for holding a rally in a cricket stadium.

In a statement Jehangir said, “Instead of organisng a political rally in a cricket stadium, the Apni Party should have organised a cricket tournament there.”

“Using sports grounds for political gains, is not justified,” he said, adding, “There are so many open places where such rallies can be conducted why Kashmiri politicians are only after cricket?”