Using sports grounds for political gains unjustified: Khalid Jehangir

Srinagar: Senior BJP leader, Sheikh Khalid Jehangir on Saturday took a dig at Apni Party chief, Altaf Bukhari for holding a rally in a cricket stadium.
In a statement Jehangir said, “Instead of organisng a political rally in a cricket stadium, the Apni Party should have organised a cricket tournament there.”
“Using sports grounds for political gains, is not justified,” he said, adding, “There are so many open places where such rallies can be conducted why Kashmiri politicians are only after cricket?”
He said, “All these regional political parties never facilitated the sports persons in their grooming and to nurture talent or to facilitate these budding sportspersons.”
Jehangir said, “I request Apni Party supremo Syed Altaf Bukhari to facilitate the biggest cricket tournament in Kashmir and fund that. I request LG Manoj Sinha ji that all political parties should be banned from using sport infra for their political batting and goals.”