Veer Bal Diwas to honour sacrifices of Sahibzaade: Ravinder Raina

Jammu, Dec 26 : J&K BJP leaders and activists organised various programmes and also participated in other programmes organised on “Veer Bal Diwas” by different organisations across Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press release, Ravinder Raina, President J&K BJP, while addressing a programme he said, “ The Veer Bal Diwas reminds us how the virtuous and brave ‘Sahibzaade’ of Shree Guru Gobind Singh ji were bricked alive in the walls of Sirhind. Their bravery and virtuousness is being celebrated in the whole of India as Veer Bal Diwas. The sacrifices made by Sikh Gurus and their families are unparalleled.” Raina saluted the four sons namely Baba Zorawar Singh, Baba Fateh Singh, Baba Jai Singh and Baba Kulwant Singh who fought against the Mughal emperor and his army.

BJP leader added that their stories in the textbooks inspire the young generation that how” we must love our nation and virtues.”He stressed that it took a long time but now today, Veer Bal Diwas is being observed to pay honour and tribute to the sacrifices made by Sahibzaade and everybody would be made aware of our history and culture.