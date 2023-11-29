Dansal, Nov 29 : Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today exuded confidence that the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra will prove to be immensely motivational for the people to benefit from various welfare schemes designed to ensure their welfare and economic upliftment.

He said the people must ensure that no one is left out and the last man in the line is also benefitted as per the wish of the prime minister, Narendra Modi.

Interacting with people during his day long tour in different panchayats of Block Dansal of Nagrota assembly constituency, Rana said while the officials and the various governmental agencies would be engaged in disseminating the information on the schemes, it is actually the people at the cutting edge to make PM Modi’s ambitious flagship programme a success.

“The Yatra will go a long way in achieving the objectives, enabling the nation to be a developed country by the year 2047,”Rana said, urging the people to take a pledge to take the campaign to its logical conclusion by being part of it. He said the nation is traversing towards faster progress and prosperity as per vision of the prime minister and the day is not far when dreams of common people come true.

He hoped that Jan Bhagidari in the developmental and welfare schemes will make a big difference in the lives of the people. “Peoples’ participation is essence of vibrant democracy which is gaining momentum for the past nearly one decade,” he said while asserting that the BJP is committed to participatory democracy and believes in public involvement in decision-making processes as integral to the democratic fabric.

Rana also hoped that on-the-spot camps like PM Svanidhi Camp, Health Camp, Ayushman Card camp, Aadhar updation camp, PM Ujjwala camp, part of the campaign would ease and facilitate targeted segments of the society in a big way. He asked the youngsters to participate in various competitions and other activities proposed during the Yatra.

Rana lauded the government agencies for making elaborate arrangements to make the Yatra successful, and wished them best in all their endeavours.