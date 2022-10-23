Visits of union ministers an eye wash: AAP

Srinagar: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday termed the visit of union ministers to Jammu and Kashmir as a strategy to divert public attention from government’s failure and described it as an eye wash,
The Party in a statement has asked BJP to send its ministers with some funds in hands so that they can redress the public issues in real sense.
AAP said that a number of Union Ministers of Government of India are visiting different districts of Jammu and Kashmir under the public out reach campaign of Government of India. It added that this public outreach campaign is going on from last couple of years but it has remained as a flop show and high expectation of public from these visits have fallen flat.
“A union minister is a big post and a Minister has immense political and democratic powers in hands alongwith funding but ministers visiting in Jammu and Kashmir are empty handed which clearly shows that this is just an eye wash and nothing else,” the party said.
It added that these ministers visited districts just come, listen to the public grievances, meeting selected delegations who praise Government works, meet officers, take lunch and then depart with visit gives not even a bit of relief to masses.
“Irony of the fact is that these ministers neither come with any funding nor they take any decision for redressal of grievances of people than what is fun of sending these ministers in Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement said.