Visits of union ministers an eye wash: AAP

Srinagar: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday termed the visit of union ministers to Jammu and Kashmir as a strategy to divert public attention from government’s failure and described it as an eye wash,

The Party in a statement has asked BJP to send its ministers with some funds in hands so that they can redress the public issues in real sense.

AAP said that a number of Union Ministers of Government of India are visiting different districts of Jammu and Kashmir under the public out reach campaign of Government of India. It added that this public outreach campaign is going on from last couple of years but it has remained as a flop show and high expectation of public from these visits have fallen flat.