Vote in large numbers for Apni Party Candidate: Usman Majid

Srinagar: Apni Party Vice President Usman Majid on Sunday visited Sonawari Constituency and addressed a series of DDC election campaign meetings at Banyari, Chandergeer and Saudnara areas of DDC Constituency Hajin-B, Majid said that the inhabitants of the area were considerately suppressed by certain political forces resulting into misrepresentation of this historically important constituency from time to time.

The so called political representatives of this constituency wanted its burning developmental issues to remain unattended for their vested political interests. Regrettably, a large section of this constituency would always become the victims of this exploitation and political maneuvering,” Majid remarked.